Kyrgystani soms to Icelandic krónas today

Convert KGS to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 kgs
1,520.48 isk

1.000 KGS = 1.520 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:27
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Icelandic Króna
1 KGS1.52048 ISK
5 KGS7.60240 ISK
10 KGS15.20480 ISK
20 KGS30.40960 ISK
50 KGS76.02400 ISK
100 KGS152.04800 ISK
250 KGS380.12000 ISK
500 KGS760.24000 ISK
1000 KGS1,520.48000 ISK
2000 KGS3,040.96000 ISK
5000 KGS7,602.40000 ISK
10000 KGS15,204.80000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Kyrgystani Som
1 ISK0.65769 KGS
5 ISK3.28845 KGS
10 ISK6.57689 KGS
20 ISK13.15378 KGS
50 ISK32.88445 KGS
100 ISK65.76890 KGS
250 ISK164.42225 KGS
500 ISK328.84450 KGS
1000 ISK657.68900 KGS
2000 ISK1,315.37800 KGS
5000 ISK3,288.44500 KGS
10000 ISK6,576.89000 KGS