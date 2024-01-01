Kyrgystani soms to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert KGS to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 kgs
40.83 ils

1.000 KGS = 0.04083 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:26
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Israeli New Sheqel
1 KGS0.04083 ILS
5 KGS0.20417 ILS
10 KGS0.40833 ILS
20 KGS0.81666 ILS
50 KGS2.04166 ILS
100 KGS4.08332 ILS
250 KGS10.20830 ILS
500 KGS20.41660 ILS
1000 KGS40.83320 ILS
2000 KGS81.66640 ILS
5000 KGS204.16600 ILS
10000 KGS408.33200 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Kyrgystani Som
1 ILS24.48990 KGS
5 ILS122.44950 KGS
10 ILS244.89900 KGS
20 ILS489.79800 KGS
50 ILS1,224.49500 KGS
100 ILS2,448.99000 KGS
250 ILS6,122.47500 KGS
500 ILS12,244.95000 KGS
1000 ILS24,489.90000 KGS
2000 ILS48,979.80000 KGS
5000 ILS122,449.50000 KGS
10000 ILS244,899.00000 KGS