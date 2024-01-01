Kyrgystani soms to Singapore dollars today

Convert KGS to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kgs
14.98 sgd

1.000 KGS = 0.01498 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.8041.4741.6590.96818.231
1 GBP1.17111.279106.2931.7251.9421.13421.341
1 USD0.9160.782183.1391.3491.5190.88716.692
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani som

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Singapore Dollar
1 KGS0.01498 SGD
5 KGS0.07491 SGD
10 KGS0.14982 SGD
20 KGS0.29964 SGD
50 KGS0.74911 SGD
100 KGS1.49822 SGD
250 KGS3.74555 SGD
500 KGS7.49110 SGD
1000 KGS14.98220 SGD
2000 KGS29.96440 SGD
5000 KGS74.91100 SGD
10000 KGS149.82200 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Kyrgystani Som
1 SGD66.74580 KGS
5 SGD333.72900 KGS
10 SGD667.45800 KGS
20 SGD1,334.91600 KGS
50 SGD3,337.29000 KGS
100 SGD6,674.58000 KGS
250 SGD16,686.45000 KGS
500 SGD33,372.90000 KGS
1000 SGD66,745.80000 KGS
2000 SGD133,491.60000 KGS
5000 SGD333,729.00000 KGS
10000 SGD667,458.00000 KGS