Kyrgystani soms to Singapore dollars today

Convert KGS to SGD at the real exchange rate

Лв1.000 KGS = S$0.01561 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:27
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KGS to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SGD
1 KGS to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01560.0159
Low0.01520.0152
Average0.01540.0154
Change1.69%-1.34%
View full history

1 KGS to SGD stats

The performance of KGS to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0156 and a 30 day low of 0.0152. This means the 30 day average was 0.0154. The change for KGS to SGD was 1.69.

The performance of KGS to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0159 and a 90 day low of 0.0152. This means the 90 day average was 0.0154. The change for KGS to SGD was -1.34.

Track market ratesView KGS to SGD chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7741.3841.510.92884.083.6730.867
1 GBP1.29211.7881.951.199108.6194.7451.12
1 CAD0.7230.55911.0910.67160.7542.6540.627
1 AUD0.6620.5130.91710.61555.6992.4330.575

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani som

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Singapore Dollar
1 KGS0.01561 SGD
5 KGS0.07806 SGD
10 KGS0.15612 SGD
20 KGS0.31224 SGD
50 KGS0.78060 SGD
100 KGS1.56119 SGD
250 KGS3.90298 SGD
500 KGS7.80595 SGD
1000 KGS15.61190 SGD
2000 KGS31.22380 SGD
5000 KGS78.05950 SGD
10000 KGS156.11900 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Kyrgystani Som
1 SGD64.05360 KGS
5 SGD320.26800 KGS
10 SGD640.53600 KGS
20 SGD1,281.07200 KGS
50 SGD3,202.68000 KGS
100 SGD6,405.36000 KGS
250 SGD16,013.40000 KGS
500 SGD32,026.80000 KGS
1000 SGD64,053.60000 KGS
2000 SGD128,107.20000 KGS
5000 SGD320,268.00000 KGS
10000 SGD640,536.00000 KGS