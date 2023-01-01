1 thousand Kyrgystani soms to Singapore dollars

Convert KGS to SGD at the real exchange rate

1000 kgs
14.93 sgd

1.00000 KGS = 0.01493 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:21
Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7858241.334451.481150.9112583.11983.67250.8608
1 GBP1.2725511.698151.884841.15964105.7744.673441.09536
1 CAD0.7493720.58887511.109930.68289362.28772.752070.64506
1 AUD0.675150.5305490.90095410.61525556.11832.479490.581169

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Singapore Dollar
1 KGS0.01493 SGD
5 KGS0.07465 SGD
10 KGS0.14930 SGD
20 KGS0.29859 SGD
50 KGS0.74647 SGD
100 KGS1.49295 SGD
250 KGS3.73238 SGD
500 KGS7.46475 SGD
1000 KGS14.92950 SGD
2000 KGS29.85900 SGD
5000 KGS74.64750 SGD
10000 KGS149.29500 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Kyrgystani Som
1 SGD66.98150 KGS
5 SGD334.90750 KGS
10 SGD669.81500 KGS
20 SGD1339.63000 KGS
50 SGD3349.07500 KGS
100 SGD6698.15000 KGS
250 SGD16745.37500 KGS
500 SGD33490.75000 KGS
1000 SGD66981.50000 KGS
2000 SGD133963.00000 KGS
5000 SGD334907.50000 KGS
10000 SGD669815.00000 KGS