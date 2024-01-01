Kyrgystani soms to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert KGS to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 kgs
6,716 xof

1.000 KGS = 6.716 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7821.3491.5190.91683.1343.6730.887
1 GBP1.27911.7251.9421.171106.2874.6951.134
1 CAD0.7410.5811.1260.67961.6152.7220.657
1 AUD0.6580.5150.88810.60354.742.4180.584

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani som

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 KGS6.71580 XOF
5 KGS33.57900 XOF
10 KGS67.15800 XOF
20 KGS134.31600 XOF
50 KGS335.79000 XOF
100 KGS671.58000 XOF
250 KGS1,678.95000 XOF
500 KGS3,357.90000 XOF
1000 KGS6,715.80000 XOF
2000 KGS13,431.60000 XOF
5000 KGS33,579.00000 XOF
10000 KGS67,158.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Kyrgystani Som
1 XOF0.14890 KGS
5 XOF0.74452 KGS
10 XOF1.48903 KGS
20 XOF2.97806 KGS
50 XOF7.44515 KGS
100 XOF14.89030 KGS
250 XOF37.22575 KGS
500 XOF74.45150 KGS
1000 XOF148.90300 KGS
2000 XOF297.80600 KGS
5000 XOF744.51500 KGS
10000 XOF1,489.03000 KGS