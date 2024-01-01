Kyrgystani soms to Argentine pesos today

Convert KGS to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 kgs
9,541.77 ars

1.000 KGS = 9.542 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7821.3491.5190.91683.1583.6730.886
1 GBP1.27911.7251.9421.171106.3224.6961.133
1 CAD0.7410.5811.1260.67961.6372.7220.657
1 AUD0.6580.5150.88810.60354.7562.4180.584

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani som

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Argentine Peso
1 KGS9.54177 ARS
5 KGS47.70885 ARS
10 KGS95.41770 ARS
20 KGS190.83540 ARS
50 KGS477.08850 ARS
100 KGS954.17700 ARS
250 KGS2,385.44250 ARS
500 KGS4,770.88500 ARS
1000 KGS9,541.77000 ARS
2000 KGS19,083.54000 ARS
5000 KGS47,708.85000 ARS
10000 KGS95,417.70000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Kyrgystani Som
1 ARS0.10480 KGS
5 ARS0.52401 KGS
10 ARS1.04802 KGS
20 ARS2.09604 KGS
50 ARS5.24010 KGS
100 ARS10.48020 KGS
250 ARS26.20050 KGS
500 ARS52.40100 KGS
1000 ARS104.80200 KGS
2000 ARS209.60400 KGS
5000 ARS524.01000 KGS
10000 ARS1,048.02000 KGS