500 Argentine pesos to Kyrgystani soms

Convert ARS to KGS at the real exchange rate

500 ars
123.68 kgs

1.00000 ARS = 0.24736 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.862851.090890.90731.477651.651980.9535518.9424
1 GBP1.1589511.2642105.3581.712551.914581.1051221.9536
1 USD0.916750.791014183.341.354651.514460.8741517.3656
1 INR0.01100020.009491410.01199910.01625450.01817210.0104890.208371

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Kyrgystani Som
1 ARS0.24736 KGS
5 ARS1.23679 KGS
10 ARS2.47359 KGS
20 ARS4.94718 KGS
50 ARS12.36795 KGS
100 ARS24.73590 KGS
250 ARS61.83975 KGS
500 ARS123.67950 KGS
1000 ARS247.35900 KGS
2000 ARS494.71800 KGS
5000 ARS1236.79500 KGS
10000 ARS2473.59000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Argentine Peso
1 KGS4.04271 ARS
5 KGS20.21355 ARS
10 KGS40.42710 ARS
20 KGS80.85420 ARS
50 KGS202.13550 ARS
100 KGS404.27100 ARS
250 KGS1010.67750 ARS
500 KGS2021.35500 ARS
1000 KGS4042.71000 ARS
2000 KGS8085.42000 ARS
5000 KGS20213.55000 ARS
10000 KGS40427.10000 ARS