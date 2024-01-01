500 Argentine pesos to Kyrgystani soms

Convert ARS to KGS at the real exchange rate

500 ars
44.78 kgs

$1.000 ARS = Лв0.08955 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ARS to KGS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KGS
1 ARS to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09100.0978
Low0.08950.0895
Average0.09030.0929
Change-0.97%-8.45%
View full history

1 ARS to KGS stats

The performance of ARS to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0910 and a 30 day low of 0.0895. This means the 30 day average was 0.0903. The change for ARS to KGS was -0.97.

The performance of ARS to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0978 and a 90 day low of 0.0895. This means the 90 day average was 0.0929. The change for ARS to KGS was -8.45.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.481.350.90517.8711.30717.8710.762
1 AUD0.67610.9120.61212.0790.88312.0790.515
1 CAD0.7411.09610.67113.2370.96813.2370.564
1 EUR1.1051.6341.491119.7421.44319.7420.842

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Kyrgystani Som
1 ARS0.08955 KGS
5 ARS0.44777 KGS
10 ARS0.89554 KGS
20 ARS1.79109 KGS
50 ARS4.47772 KGS
100 ARS8.95543 KGS
250 ARS22.38858 KGS
500 ARS44.77715 KGS
1000 ARS89.55430 KGS
2000 ARS179.10860 KGS
5000 ARS447.77150 KGS
10000 ARS895.54300 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Argentine Peso
1 KGS11.16640 ARS
5 KGS55.83200 ARS
10 KGS111.66400 ARS
20 KGS223.32800 ARS
50 KGS558.32000 ARS
100 KGS1,116.64000 ARS
250 KGS2,791.60000 ARS
500 KGS5,583.20000 ARS
1000 KGS11,166.40000 ARS
2000 KGS22,332.80000 ARS
5000 KGS55,832.00000 ARS
10000 KGS111,664.00000 ARS