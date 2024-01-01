Kyrgystani soms to Argentine pesos today

Convert KGS to ARS at the real exchange rate

Лв1.000 KGS = $11.62 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:04
KGS to ARS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

ARS
1 KGS to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.619011.6190
Low11.462810.9498
Average11.512611.2692
Change1.22%6.11%
1 KGS to ARS stats

The performance of KGS to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.6190 and a 30 day low of 11.4628. This means the 30 day average was 11.5126. The change for KGS to ARS was 1.22.

The performance of KGS to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.6190 and a 90 day low of 10.9498. This means the 90 day average was 11.2692. The change for KGS to ARS was 6.11.

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Argentine Peso
1 KGS11.61840 ARS
5 KGS58.09200 ARS
10 KGS116.18400 ARS
20 KGS232.36800 ARS
50 KGS580.92000 ARS
100 KGS1,161.84000 ARS
250 KGS2,904.60000 ARS
500 KGS5,809.20000 ARS
1000 KGS11,618.40000 ARS
2000 KGS23,236.80000 ARS
5000 KGS58,092.00000 ARS
10000 KGS116,184.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Kyrgystani Som
1 ARS0.08607 KGS
5 ARS0.43035 KGS
10 ARS0.86070 KGS
20 ARS1.72141 KGS
50 ARS4.30352 KGS
100 ARS8.60704 KGS
250 ARS21.51760 KGS
500 ARS43.03520 KGS
1000 ARS86.07040 KGS
2000 ARS172.14080 KGS
5000 ARS430.35200 KGS
10000 ARS860.70400 KGS