Kyrgystani soms to Thai bahts today

Convert KGS to THB at the real exchange rate

1,000 kgs
402.83 thb

1.000 KGS = 0.4028 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:32
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.8041.4741.6590.96818.231
1 GBP1.17111.279106.2931.7251.9421.13421.341
1 USD0.9160.782183.1391.3491.5190.88716.692
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Thai Baht
1 KGS0.40283 THB
5 KGS2.01415 THB
10 KGS4.02830 THB
20 KGS8.05660 THB
50 KGS20.14150 THB
100 KGS40.28300 THB
250 KGS100.70750 THB
500 KGS201.41500 THB
1000 KGS402.83000 THB
2000 KGS805.66000 THB
5000 KGS2,014.15000 THB
10000 KGS4,028.30000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Kyrgystani Som
1 THB2.48244 KGS
5 THB12.41220 KGS
10 THB24.82440 KGS
20 THB49.64880 KGS
50 THB124.12200 KGS
100 THB248.24400 KGS
250 THB620.61000 KGS
500 THB1,241.22000 KGS
1000 THB2,482.44000 KGS
2000 THB4,964.88000 KGS
5000 THB12,412.20000 KGS
10000 THB24,824.40000 KGS