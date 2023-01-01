100 Thai bahts to Kyrgystani soms

Convert THB to KGS at the real exchange rate

100 thb
251.00 kgs

1.00000 THB = 2.51003 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai bahts

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Kyrgystani Som
1 THB2.51003 KGS
5 THB12.55015 KGS
10 THB25.10030 KGS
20 THB50.20060 KGS
50 THB125.50150 KGS
100 THB251.00300 KGS
250 THB627.50750 KGS
500 THB1255.01500 KGS
1000 THB2510.03000 KGS
2000 THB5020.06000 KGS
5000 THB12550.15000 KGS
10000 THB25100.30000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Thai Baht
1 KGS0.39840 THB
5 KGS1.99201 THB
10 KGS3.98401 THB
20 KGS7.96802 THB
50 KGS19.92005 THB
100 KGS39.84010 THB
250 KGS99.60025 THB
500 KGS199.20050 THB
1000 KGS398.40100 THB
2000 KGS796.80200 THB
5000 KGS1992.00500 THB
10000 KGS3984.01000 THB