Kyrgystani soms to Thai bahts today

Convert KGS to THB at the real exchange rate

Лв1.000 KGS = ฿0.3991 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:29
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KGS to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

THB
1 KGS to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.39910.4267
Low0.38470.3847
Average0.39090.4007
Change1.85%-6.48%
View full history

1 KGS to THB stats

The performance of KGS to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3991 and a 30 day low of 0.3847. This means the 30 day average was 0.3909. The change for KGS to THB was 1.85.

The performance of KGS to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4267 and a 90 day low of 0.3847. This means the 90 day average was 0.4007. The change for KGS to THB was -6.48.

Track market ratesView KGS to THB chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7741.3841.510.92884.0823.6730.867
1 GBP1.29211.7881.951.199108.6214.7451.12
1 CAD0.7230.55911.0910.67160.7552.6540.627
1 AUD0.6620.5130.91710.61555.6922.4330.574

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani som

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Thai Baht
1 KGS0.39905 THB
5 KGS1.99525 THB
10 KGS3.99050 THB
20 KGS7.98100 THB
50 KGS19.95250 THB
100 KGS39.90500 THB
250 KGS99.76250 THB
500 KGS199.52500 THB
1000 KGS399.05000 THB
2000 KGS798.10000 THB
5000 KGS1,995.25000 THB
10000 KGS3,990.50000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Kyrgystani Som
1 THB2.50595 KGS
5 THB12.52975 KGS
10 THB25.05950 KGS
20 THB50.11900 KGS
50 THB125.29750 KGS
100 THB250.59500 KGS
250 THB626.48750 KGS
500 THB1,252.97500 KGS
1000 THB2,505.95000 KGS
2000 THB5,011.90000 KGS
5000 THB12,529.75000 KGS
10000 THB25,059.50000 KGS