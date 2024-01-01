Kyrgystani soms to Aruban florins today

Convert KGS to AWG at the real exchange rate

1,000 kgs
20.02 awg

1.000 KGS = 0.02002 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7821.3491.5190.91683.1643.6730.887
1 GBP1.27911.7251.9421.171106.3344.6961.133
1 CAD0.7410.5811.1260.67961.6372.7220.657
1 AUD0.6590.5150.88810.60354.7642.4180.584

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani som

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Aruban Florin
1 KGS0.02002 AWG
5 KGS0.10008 AWG
10 KGS0.20016 AWG
20 KGS0.40033 AWG
50 KGS1.00083 AWG
100 KGS2.00165 AWG
250 KGS5.00413 AWG
500 KGS10.00825 AWG
1000 KGS20.01650 AWG
2000 KGS40.03300 AWG
5000 KGS100.08250 AWG
10000 KGS200.16500 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Kyrgystani Som
1 AWG49.95870 KGS
5 AWG249.79350 KGS
10 AWG499.58700 KGS
20 AWG999.17400 KGS
50 AWG2,497.93500 KGS
100 AWG4,995.87000 KGS
250 AWG12,489.67500 KGS
500 AWG24,979.35000 KGS
1000 AWG49,958.70000 KGS
2000 AWG99,917.40000 KGS
5000 AWG249,793.50000 KGS
10000 AWG499,587.00000 KGS