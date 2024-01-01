Kyrgystani soms to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert KGS to BTN at the real exchange rate

Лв1.000 KGS = Nu.0.9912 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:08
KGS to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BTN
1 KGS to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.99750.9977
Low0.98290.9779
Average0.99190.9891
Change-0.24%0.51%
1 KGS to BTN stats

The performance of KGS to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9975 and a 30 day low of 0.9829. This means the 30 day average was 0.9919. The change for KGS to BTN was -0.24.

The performance of KGS to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9977 and a 90 day low of 0.9779. This means the 90 day average was 0.9891. The change for KGS to BTN was 0.51.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 KGS0.99121 BTN
5 KGS4.95606 BTN
10 KGS9.91212 BTN
20 KGS19.82424 BTN
50 KGS49.56060 BTN
100 KGS99.12120 BTN
250 KGS247.80300 BTN
500 KGS495.60600 BTN
1000 KGS991.21200 BTN
2000 KGS1,982.42400 BTN
5000 KGS4,956.06000 BTN
10000 KGS9,912.12000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Kyrgystani Som
1 BTN1.00887 KGS
5 BTN5.04435 KGS
10 BTN10.08870 KGS
20 BTN20.17740 KGS
50 BTN50.44350 KGS
100 BTN100.88700 KGS
250 BTN252.21750 KGS
500 BTN504.43500 KGS
1000 BTN1,008.87000 KGS
2000 BTN2,017.74000 KGS
5000 BTN5,044.35000 KGS
10000 BTN10,088.70000 KGS