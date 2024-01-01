Kyrgystani soms to Jersey pounds today

Convert KGS to JEP at the real exchange rate

Лв1.000 KGS = £0.009130 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:16
KGS to JEP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

JEP
1 KGS to JEPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00910.0093
Low0.00880.0088
Average0.00900.0090
Change2.48%-0.39%
1 KGS to JEP stats

The performance of KGS to JEP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0091 and a 30 day low of 0.0088. This means the 30 day average was 0.0090. The change for KGS to JEP was 2.48.

The performance of KGS to JEP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0093 and a 90 day low of 0.0088. This means the 90 day average was 0.0090. The change for KGS to JEP was -0.39.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Jersey pound
1 KGS0.00913 JEP
5 KGS0.04565 JEP
10 KGS0.09130 JEP
20 KGS0.18261 JEP
50 KGS0.45652 JEP
100 KGS0.91303 JEP
250 KGS2.28258 JEP
500 KGS4.56517 JEP
1000 KGS9.13033 JEP
2000 KGS18.26066 JEP
5000 KGS45.65165 JEP
10000 KGS91.30330 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Kyrgystani Som
1 JEP109.52500 KGS
5 JEP547.62500 KGS
10 JEP1,095.25000 KGS
20 JEP2,190.50000 KGS
50 JEP5,476.25000 KGS
100 JEP10,952.50000 KGS
250 JEP27,381.25000 KGS
500 JEP54,762.50000 KGS
1000 JEP109,525.00000 KGS
2000 JEP219,050.00000 KGS
5000 JEP547,625.00000 KGS
10000 JEP1,095,250.00000 KGS