500 jep
56681 kgs

1.00000 JEP = 113.36200 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:41
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.862041.094391.02031.465321.625880.94801518.7375
1 GBP1.1600411.26945105.5891.699861.886121.0997321.7365
1 USD0.913850.787743183.17671.339051.485770.8663517.1228
1 INR0.01098660.009470710.012022610.01609890.01786290.01041580.205861

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Kyrgystani Som
1 JEP113.36200 KGS
5 JEP566.81000 KGS
10 JEP1133.62000 KGS
20 JEP2267.24000 KGS
50 JEP5668.10000 KGS
100 JEP11336.20000 KGS
250 JEP28340.50000 KGS
500 JEP56681.00000 KGS
1000 JEP113362.00000 KGS
2000 JEP226724.00000 KGS
5000 JEP566810.00000 KGS
10000 JEP1133620.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Jersey pound
1 KGS0.00882 JEP
5 KGS0.04411 JEP
10 KGS0.08821 JEP
20 KGS0.17643 JEP
50 KGS0.44107 JEP
100 KGS0.88213 JEP
250 KGS2.20533 JEP
500 KGS4.41066 JEP
1000 KGS8.82131 JEP
2000 KGS17.64262 JEP
5000 KGS44.10655 JEP
10000 KGS88.21310 JEP