Лв1.000 KGS = Rp184.3 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:22
KGS to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

IDR
1 KGS to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High185.9590193.3650
Low179.4280179.4280
Average182.2681183.8776
Change1.93%-3.76%
1 KGS to IDR stats

The performance of KGS to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 185.9590 and a 30 day low of 179.4280. This means the 30 day average was 182.2681. The change for KGS to IDR was 1.93.

The performance of KGS to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 193.3650 and a 90 day low of 179.4280. This means the 90 day average was 183.8776. The change for KGS to IDR was -3.76.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Indonesian Rupiah
1 KGS184.25200 IDR
5 KGS921.26000 IDR
10 KGS1,842.52000 IDR
20 KGS3,685.04000 IDR
50 KGS9,212.60000 IDR
100 KGS18,425.20000 IDR
250 KGS46,063.00000 IDR
500 KGS92,126.00000 IDR
1000 KGS184,252.00000 IDR
2000 KGS368,504.00000 IDR
5000 KGS921,260.00000 IDR
10000 KGS1,842,520.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Kyrgystani Som
1 IDR0.00543 KGS
5 IDR0.02714 KGS
10 IDR0.05427 KGS
20 IDR0.10855 KGS
50 IDR0.27137 KGS
100 IDR0.54273 KGS
250 IDR1.35684 KGS
500 IDR2.71367 KGS
1000 IDR5.42734 KGS
2000 IDR10.85468 KGS
5000 IDR27.13670 KGS
10000 IDR54.27340 KGS