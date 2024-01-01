Kyrgystani soms to Norwegian kroner today

Convert KGS to NOK at the real exchange rate

Лв1.000 KGS = kr0.1300 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:23
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KGS to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NOK
1 KGS to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13000.1306
Low0.12350.1224
Average0.12650.1263
Change4.25%0.02%
View full history

1 KGS to NOK stats

The performance of KGS to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1300 and a 30 day low of 0.1235. This means the 30 day average was 0.1265. The change for KGS to NOK was 4.25.

The performance of KGS to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1306 and a 90 day low of 0.1224. This means the 90 day average was 0.1263. The change for KGS to NOK was 0.02.

Track market ratesView KGS to NOK chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7741.3841.510.92884.083.6730.867
1 GBP1.29211.7881.951.199108.6194.7451.121
1 CAD0.7230.55911.0910.67160.7492.6540.627
1 AUD0.6620.5130.91710.61555.6912.4330.574

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani som

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Norwegian Krone
1 KGS0.13002 NOK
5 KGS0.65008 NOK
10 KGS1.30016 NOK
20 KGS2.60032 NOK
50 KGS6.50080 NOK
100 KGS13.00160 NOK
250 KGS32.50400 NOK
500 KGS65.00800 NOK
1000 KGS130.01600 NOK
2000 KGS260.03200 NOK
5000 KGS650.08000 NOK
10000 KGS1,300.16000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Kyrgystani Som
1 NOK7.69137 KGS
5 NOK38.45685 KGS
10 NOK76.91370 KGS
20 NOK153.82740 KGS
50 NOK384.56850 KGS
100 NOK769.13700 KGS
250 NOK1,922.84250 KGS
500 NOK3,845.68500 KGS
1000 NOK7,691.37000 KGS
2000 NOK15,382.74000 KGS
5000 NOK38,456.85000 KGS
10000 NOK76,913.70000 KGS