5000 Kyrgystani soms to Norwegian kroner

Convert KGS to NOK at the real exchange rate

5,000 kgs
576.92 nok

1.00000 KGS = 0.11538 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8624351.0972591.19991.464231.625190.94448518.7312
1 GBP1.1595111.27225105.7451.697751.88441.0951421.7186
1 USD0.911350.786009183.11681.334451.481150.8607517.071
1 INR0.01096490.009456680.012031310.01605510.01782010.01035590.205386

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani soms

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Norwegian Krone
1 KGS0.11538 NOK
5 KGS0.57692 NOK
10 KGS1.15384 NOK
20 KGS2.30768 NOK
50 KGS5.76920 NOK
100 KGS11.53840 NOK
250 KGS28.84600 NOK
500 KGS57.69200 NOK
1000 KGS115.38400 NOK
2000 KGS230.76800 NOK
5000 KGS576.92000 NOK
10000 KGS1153.84000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Kyrgystani Som
1 NOK8.66674 KGS
5 NOK43.33370 KGS
10 NOK86.66740 KGS
20 NOK173.33480 KGS
50 NOK433.33700 KGS
100 NOK866.67400 KGS
250 NOK2166.68500 KGS
500 NOK4333.37000 KGS
1000 NOK8666.74000 KGS
2000 NOK17333.48000 KGS
5000 NOK43333.70000 KGS
10000 NOK86667.40000 KGS