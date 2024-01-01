Kyrgystani soms to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert KGS to TZS at the real exchange rate

Лв1.000 KGS = tzs32.17 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:22
KGS to TZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

TZS
1 KGS to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High32.430732.4314
Low31.851531.4527
Average32.185731.9639
Change-0.65%2.28%
1 KGS to TZS stats

The performance of KGS to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 32.4307 and a 30 day low of 31.8515. This means the 30 day average was 32.1857. The change for KGS to TZS was -0.65.

The performance of KGS to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 32.4314 and a 90 day low of 31.4527. This means the 90 day average was 31.9639. The change for KGS to TZS was 2.28.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7741.3841.510.92884.0783.6730.867
1 GBP1.29211.7881.951.199108.6084.7451.12
1 CAD0.7230.55911.0910.67160.7572.6540.627
1 AUD0.6620.5130.91710.61555.6942.4330.574

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Tanzanian Shilling
1 KGS32.16900 TZS
5 KGS160.84500 TZS
10 KGS321.69000 TZS
20 KGS643.38000 TZS
50 KGS1,608.45000 TZS
100 KGS3,216.90000 TZS
250 KGS8,042.25000 TZS
500 KGS16,084.50000 TZS
1000 KGS32,169.00000 TZS
2000 KGS64,338.00000 TZS
5000 KGS160,845.00000 TZS
10000 KGS321,690.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Kyrgystani Som
1 TZS0.03109 KGS
5 TZS0.15543 KGS
10 TZS0.31086 KGS
20 TZS0.62172 KGS
50 TZS1.55429 KGS
100 TZS3.10858 KGS
250 TZS7.77145 KGS
500 TZS15.54290 KGS
1000 TZS31.08580 KGS
2000 TZS62.17160 KGS
5000 TZS155.42900 KGS
10000 TZS310.85800 KGS