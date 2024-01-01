Kyrgystani soms to Mauritian rupees today

Convert KGS to MUR at the real exchange rate

Лв1.000 KGS = ₨0.5442 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:24
KGS to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MUR
1 KGS to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.55250.5540
Low0.53730.5373
Average0.54560.5454
Change0.10%-1.31%
1 KGS to MUR stats

The performance of KGS to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5525 and a 30 day low of 0.5373. This means the 30 day average was 0.5456. The change for KGS to MUR was 0.10.

The performance of KGS to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5540 and a 90 day low of 0.5373. This means the 90 day average was 0.5454. The change for KGS to MUR was -1.31.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Mauritian Rupee
1 KGS0.54418 MUR
5 KGS2.72088 MUR
10 KGS5.44176 MUR
20 KGS10.88352 MUR
50 KGS27.20880 MUR
100 KGS54.41760 MUR
250 KGS136.04400 MUR
500 KGS272.08800 MUR
1000 KGS544.17600 MUR
2000 KGS1,088.35200 MUR
5000 KGS2,720.88000 MUR
10000 KGS5,441.76000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Kyrgystani Som
1 MUR1.83764 KGS
5 MUR9.18820 KGS
10 MUR18.37640 KGS
20 MUR36.75280 KGS
50 MUR91.88200 KGS
100 MUR183.76400 KGS
250 MUR459.41000 KGS
500 MUR918.82000 KGS
1000 MUR1,837.64000 KGS
2000 MUR3,675.28000 KGS
5000 MUR9,188.20000 KGS
10000 MUR18,376.40000 KGS