Kyrgystani soms to Isle of Man pounds today

Convert KGS to IMP at the real exchange rate

Лв1.000 KGS = £0.009130 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:16
KGS to IMP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

IMP
1 KGS to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00910.0093
Low0.00880.0088
Average0.00900.0090
Change2.48%-0.38%
1 KGS to IMP stats

The performance of KGS to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0091 and a 30 day low of 0.0088. This means the 30 day average was 0.0090. The change for KGS to IMP was 2.48.

The performance of KGS to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0093 and a 90 day low of 0.0088. This means the 90 day average was 0.0090. The change for KGS to IMP was -0.38.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Isle of Man pound
1 KGS0.00913 IMP
5 KGS0.04565 IMP
10 KGS0.09130 IMP
20 KGS0.18261 IMP
50 KGS0.45652 IMP
100 KGS0.91303 IMP
250 KGS2.28258 IMP
500 KGS4.56517 IMP
1000 KGS9.13033 IMP
2000 KGS18.26066 IMP
5000 KGS45.65165 IMP
10000 KGS91.30330 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Kyrgystani Som
1 IMP109.52500 KGS
5 IMP547.62500 KGS
10 IMP1,095.25000 KGS
20 IMP2,190.50000 KGS
50 IMP5,476.25000 KGS
100 IMP10,952.50000 KGS
250 IMP27,381.25000 KGS
500 IMP54,762.50000 KGS
1000 IMP109,525.00000 KGS
2000 IMP219,050.00000 KGS
5000 IMP547,625.00000 KGS
10000 IMP1,095,250.00000 KGS