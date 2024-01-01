Kyrgystani soms to Georgian laris today

Convert KGS to GEL at the real exchange rate

Лв1.000 KGS = ₾0.03219 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:00
KGS to GEL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

GEL
1 KGS to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03260.0326
Low0.03180.0314
Average0.03230.0320
Change-0.57%0.71%
1 KGS to GEL stats

The performance of KGS to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0326 and a 30 day low of 0.0318. This means the 30 day average was 0.0323. The change for KGS to GEL was -0.57.

The performance of KGS to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0326 and a 90 day low of 0.0314. This means the 90 day average was 0.0320. The change for KGS to GEL was 0.71.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Georgian Lari
1 KGS0.03219 GEL
5 KGS0.16094 GEL
10 KGS0.32188 GEL
20 KGS0.64376 GEL
50 KGS1.60940 GEL
100 KGS3.21881 GEL
250 KGS8.04703 GEL
500 KGS16.09405 GEL
1000 KGS32.18810 GEL
2000 KGS64.37620 GEL
5000 KGS160.94050 GEL
10000 KGS321.88100 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Kyrgystani Som
1 GEL31.06730 KGS
5 GEL155.33650 KGS
10 GEL310.67300 KGS
20 GEL621.34600 KGS
50 GEL1,553.36500 KGS
100 GEL3,106.73000 KGS
250 GEL7,766.82500 KGS
500 GEL15,533.65000 KGS
1000 GEL31,067.30000 KGS
2000 GEL62,134.60000 KGS
5000 GEL155,336.50000 KGS
10000 GEL310,673.00000 KGS