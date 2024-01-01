Convert GEL to KGS at the real exchange rate

10 thousand Georgian laris to Kyrgystani soms

10,000 gel
305,024 kgs

₾1.000 GEL = Лв30.50 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:50
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Kyrgystani Som
1 GEL30.50240 KGS
5 GEL152.51200 KGS
10 GEL305.02400 KGS
20 GEL610.04800 KGS
50 GEL1,525.12000 KGS
100 GEL3,050.24000 KGS
250 GEL7,625.60000 KGS
500 GEL15,251.20000 KGS
1000 GEL30,502.40000 KGS
2000 GEL61,004.80000 KGS
5000 GEL152,512.00000 KGS
10000 GEL305,024.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Georgian Lari
1 KGS0.03278 GEL
5 KGS0.16392 GEL
10 KGS0.32784 GEL
20 KGS0.65569 GEL
50 KGS1.63922 GEL
100 KGS3.27843 GEL
250 KGS8.19608 GEL
500 KGS16.39215 GEL
1000 KGS32.78430 GEL
2000 KGS65.56860 GEL
5000 KGS163.92150 GEL
10000 KGS327.84300 GEL