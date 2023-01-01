10 thousand Georgian laris to Kyrgystani soms

Convert GEL to KGS at the real exchange rate

10,000 gel
328,289 kgs

1.00000 GEL = 32.82890 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:23
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Kyrgystani Som
1 GEL32.82890 KGS
5 GEL164.14450 KGS
10 GEL328.28900 KGS
20 GEL656.57800 KGS
50 GEL1641.44500 KGS
100 GEL3282.89000 KGS
250 GEL8207.22500 KGS
500 GEL16414.45000 KGS
1000 GEL32828.90000 KGS
2000 GEL65657.80000 KGS
5000 GEL164144.50000 KGS
10000 GEL328289.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Georgian Lari
1 KGS0.03046 GEL
5 KGS0.15230 GEL
10 KGS0.30461 GEL
20 KGS0.60922 GEL
50 KGS1.52305 GEL
100 KGS3.04610 GEL
250 KGS7.61525 GEL
500 KGS15.23050 GEL
1000 KGS30.46100 GEL
2000 KGS60.92200 GEL
5000 KGS152.30500 GEL
10000 KGS304.61000 GEL