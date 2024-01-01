Kyrgystani soms to Ugandan shillings today

Convert KGS to UGX at the real exchange rate

Лв1.000 KGS = Ush43.22 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:31
KGS to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

UGX
1 KGS to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High43.959044.2919
Low42.911542.9115
Average43.447343.7059
Change-1.69%-1.92%
1 KGS to UGX stats

The performance of KGS to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 43.9590 and a 30 day low of 42.9115. This means the 30 day average was 43.4473. The change for KGS to UGX was -1.69.

The performance of KGS to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 44.2919 and a 90 day low of 42.9115. This means the 90 day average was 43.7059. The change for KGS to UGX was -1.92.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Ugandan Shilling
1 KGS43.21750 UGX
5 KGS216.08750 UGX
10 KGS432.17500 UGX
20 KGS864.35000 UGX
50 KGS2,160.87500 UGX
100 KGS4,321.75000 UGX
250 KGS10,804.37500 UGX
500 KGS21,608.75000 UGX
1000 KGS43,217.50000 UGX
2000 KGS86,435.00000 UGX
5000 KGS216,087.50000 UGX
10000 KGS432,175.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Kyrgystani Som
1 UGX0.02314 KGS
5 UGX0.11569 KGS
10 UGX0.23139 KGS
20 UGX0.46278 KGS
50 UGX1.15694 KGS
100 UGX2.31388 KGS
250 UGX5.78470 KGS
500 UGX11.56940 KGS
1000 UGX23.13880 KGS
2000 UGX46.27760 KGS
5000 UGX115.69400 KGS
10000 UGX231.38800 KGS