5,000 Ugandan shillings to Kyrgystani soms

Convert UGX to KGS at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = Лв0.02314 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:29
UGX to KGS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KGS
1 UGX to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02330.0233
Low0.02280.0226
Average0.02300.0229
Change1.69%2.18%
1 UGX to KGS stats

The performance of UGX to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0233 and a 30 day low of 0.0228. This means the 30 day average was 0.0230. The change for UGX to KGS was 1.69.

The performance of UGX to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0233 and a 90 day low of 0.0226. This means the 90 day average was 0.0229. The change for UGX to KGS was 2.18.

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Kyrgystani Som
1 UGX0.02314 KGS
5 UGX0.11569 KGS
10 UGX0.23137 KGS
20 UGX0.46274 KGS
50 UGX1.15685 KGS
100 UGX2.31370 KGS
250 UGX5.78425 KGS
500 UGX11.56850 KGS
1000 UGX23.13700 KGS
2000 UGX46.27400 KGS
5000 UGX115.68500 KGS
10000 UGX231.37000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Ugandan Shilling
1 KGS43.22090 UGX
5 KGS216.10450 UGX
10 KGS432.20900 UGX
20 KGS864.41800 UGX
50 KGS2,161.04500 UGX
100 KGS4,322.09000 UGX
250 KGS10,805.22500 UGX
500 KGS21,610.45000 UGX
1000 KGS43,220.90000 UGX
2000 KGS86,441.80000 UGX
5000 KGS216,104.50000 UGX
10000 KGS432,209.00000 UGX