Ugandan shilling to Kyrgystani soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ugandan shilling to Kyrgystani soms is currently 0.023 today, reflecting a -0.008% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ugandan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a -0.675% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ugandan shilling to Kyrgystani soms has fluctuated between a high of 0.023 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 0.023 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a -0.859% decrease in value.