100 Kyrgystani soms to Ugandan shillings

Convert KGS to UGX at the real exchange rate

100 kgs
4228 ugx

1.00000 KGS = 42.27790 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7862251.334451.479180.9115583.13013.67250.86105
1 GBP1.271911.697291.881371.15943105.7334.671051.09515
1 CAD0.7493720.58917611.108460.68311162.29542.752070.645247
1 AUD0.676050.5315280.90215510.61627256.20012.482790.582113

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani soms

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Ugandan Shilling
1 KGS42.27790 UGX
5 KGS211.38950 UGX
10 KGS422.77900 UGX
20 KGS845.55800 UGX
50 KGS2113.89500 UGX
100 KGS4227.79000 UGX
250 KGS10569.47500 UGX
500 KGS21138.95000 UGX
1000 KGS42277.90000 UGX
2000 KGS84555.80000 UGX
5000 KGS211389.50000 UGX
10000 KGS422779.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Kyrgystani Som
1 UGX0.02365 KGS
5 UGX0.11827 KGS
10 UGX0.23653 KGS
20 UGX0.47306 KGS
50 UGX1.18265 KGS
100 UGX2.36530 KGS
250 UGX5.91325 KGS
500 UGX11.82650 KGS
1000 UGX23.65300 KGS
2000 UGX47.30600 KGS
5000 UGX118.26500 KGS
10000 UGX236.53000 KGS