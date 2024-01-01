Kyrgystani soms to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert KGS to VND at the real exchange rate

Лв1.000 KGS = ₫299.7 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:22
KGS to VND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

VND
1 KGS to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High299.7350299.9520
Low291.7320288.4460
Average293.5960293.6860
Change2.43%0.51%
1 KGS to VND stats

The performance of KGS to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 299.7350 and a 30 day low of 291.7320. This means the 30 day average was 293.5960. The change for KGS to VND was 2.43.

The performance of KGS to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 299.9520 and a 90 day low of 288.4460. This means the 90 day average was 293.6860. The change for KGS to VND was 0.51.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Vietnamese Dong
1 KGS299.73500 VND
5 KGS1,498.67500 VND
10 KGS2,997.35000 VND
20 KGS5,994.70000 VND
50 KGS14,986.75000 VND
100 KGS29,973.50000 VND
250 KGS74,933.75000 VND
500 KGS149,867.50000 VND
1000 KGS299,735.00000 VND
2000 KGS599,470.00000 VND
5000 KGS1,498,675.00000 VND
10000 KGS2,997,350.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Kyrgystani Som
1000 VND3.33628 KGS
2000 VND6.67256 KGS
5000 VND16.68140 KGS
10000 VND33.36280 KGS
20000 VND66.72560 KGS
50000 VND166.81400 KGS
100000 VND333.62800 KGS
200000 VND667.25600 KGS
500000 VND1,668.14000 KGS
1000000 VND3,336.28000 KGS
2000000 VND6,672.56000 KGS
5000000 VND16,681.40000 KGS