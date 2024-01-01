20,000 Vietnamese dongs to Kyrgystani soms
Convert VND to KGS at the real exchange rate
VND to KGS conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00334 KGS
0
|1 VND to KGS
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0034
|0.0035
|Low
|0.0033
|0.0033
|Average
|0.0034
|0.0034
|Change
|-2.46%
|0.11%
|View full history
1 VND to KGS stats
The performance of VND to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0034 and a 30 day low of 0.0033. This means the 30 day average was 0.0034. The change for VND to KGS was -2.46.
The performance of VND to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0035 and a 90 day low of 0.0033. This means the 90 day average was 0.0034. The change for VND to KGS was 0.11.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Kyrgystani Som
|1000 VND
|3.33768 KGS
|2000 VND
|6.67536 KGS
|5000 VND
|16.68840 KGS
|10000 VND
|33.37680 KGS
|20000 VND
|66.75360 KGS
|50000 VND
|166.88400 KGS
|100000 VND
|333.76800 KGS
|200000 VND
|667.53600 KGS
|500000 VND
|1,668.84000 KGS
|1000000 VND
|3,337.68000 KGS
|2000000 VND
|6,675.36000 KGS
|5000000 VND
|16,688.40000 KGS
|Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Vietnamese Dong
|1 KGS
|299.61000 VND
|5 KGS
|1,498.05000 VND
|10 KGS
|2,996.10000 VND
|20 KGS
|5,992.20000 VND
|50 KGS
|14,980.50000 VND
|100 KGS
|29,961.00000 VND
|250 KGS
|74,902.50000 VND
|500 KGS
|149,805.00000 VND
|1000 KGS
|299,610.00000 VND
|2000 KGS
|599,220.00000 VND
|5000 KGS
|1,498,050.00000 VND
|10000 KGS
|2,996,100.00000 VND