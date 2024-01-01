1 million Vietnamese dongs to Kyrgystani soms

Convert VND to KGS at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = Лв0.003338 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:32
We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

VND to KGS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KGS
1 VND to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00340.0035
Low0.00330.0033
Average0.00340.0034
Change-2.46%0.11%
View full history

1 VND to KGS stats

The performance of VND to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0034 and a 30 day low of 0.0033. This means the 30 day average was 0.0034. The change for VND to KGS was -2.46.

The performance of VND to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0035 and a 90 day low of 0.0033. This means the 90 day average was 0.0034. The change for VND to KGS was 0.11.

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5080.9241.3191,382.971.38533.76151.81
1 AUD0.66310.6130.875917.3930.91922.395100.703
1 EUR1.0831.63211.4281,497.21.536.549164.345
1 SGD0.7581.1430.711,048.461.0525.594115.09

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Kyrgystani Som
1000 VND3.33793 KGS
2000 VND6.67586 KGS
5000 VND16.68965 KGS
10000 VND33.37930 KGS
20000 VND66.75860 KGS
50000 VND166.89650 KGS
100000 VND333.79300 KGS
200000 VND667.58600 KGS
500000 VND1,668.96500 KGS
1000000 VND3,337.93000 KGS
2000000 VND6,675.86000 KGS
5000000 VND16,689.65000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Vietnamese Dong
1 KGS299.58700 VND
5 KGS1,497.93500 VND
10 KGS2,995.87000 VND
20 KGS5,991.74000 VND
50 KGS14,979.35000 VND
100 KGS29,958.70000 VND
250 KGS74,896.75000 VND
500 KGS149,793.50000 VND
1000 KGS299,587.00000 VND
2000 KGS599,174.00000 VND
5000 KGS1,497,935.00000 VND
10000 KGS2,995,870.00000 VND