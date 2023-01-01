Thai Baht (THB)
The Thai baht is the currency of Thailand. Its code is THB, and it’s also denoted with the symbol ฿. The baht is the tenth most frequently used currency in the world, and is one of the strongest currencies in southeast Asia. The most popular Thai baht exchange is with the euro. The Thai baht has 6 significant currency conversion digits. It is considered fiat money.
Currency name
Thai Baht
Currency symbol
฿
THB exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|CAD
|AUD
|GBP
|INR
|ZAR
|SGD
|From THB
|0.02843
|0.02611
|0.03907
|0.04380
|0.02284
|2.36616
|0.52080
|0.03826
|To THB
|35.17000
|38.29660
|25.59680
|22.82880
|43.78670
|0.42263
|1.92014
|26.13410
