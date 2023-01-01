Thai Baht (THB)

The Thai baht is the currency of Thailand. Its code is THB, and it’s also denoted with the symbol ฿. The baht is the tenth most frequently used currency in the world, and is one of the strongest currencies in southeast Asia. The most popular Thai baht exchange is with the euro. The Thai baht has 6 significant currency conversion digits. It is considered fiat money.

Currency name

Thai Baht

฿

THB exchange rates

 USD EUR CAD AUD GBP INR ZAR SGD
From THB0.02843 0.02611 0.03907 0.04380 0.02284 2.36616 0.52080 0.03826
To THB35.17000 38.29660 25.59680 22.82880 43.78670 0.42263 1.92014 26.13410

