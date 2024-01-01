Vietnamese dongs to US dollars today
Convert VND to USD at the real exchange rate
VND to USD conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00004 USD
0
|1 VND to USD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0000
|0.0000
|Low
|0.0000
|0.0000
|Average
|0.0000
|0.0000
|Change
|-3.18%
|-0.31%
|View full history
1 VND to USD stats
The performance of VND to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0000 and a 30 day low of 0.0000. This means the 30 day average was 0.0000. The change for VND to USD was -3.18.
The performance of VND to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0000 and a 90 day low of 0.0000. This means the 90 day average was 0.0000. The change for VND to USD was -0.31.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / US Dollar
|1000 VND
|0.03937 USD
|2000 VND
|0.07874 USD
|5000 VND
|0.19685 USD
|10000 VND
|0.39370 USD
|20000 VND
|0.78740 USD
|50000 VND
|1.96851 USD
|100000 VND
|3.93701 USD
|200000 VND
|7.87402 USD
|500000 VND
|19.68505 USD
|1000000 VND
|39.37010 USD
|2000000 VND
|78.74020 USD
|5000000 VND
|196.85050 USD
|Conversion rates US Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
|1 USD
|25,400.00000 VND
|5 USD
|127,000.00000 VND
|10 USD
|254,000.00000 VND
|20 USD
|508,000.00000 VND
|50 USD
|1,270,000.00000 VND
|100 USD
|2,540,000.00000 VND
|250 USD
|6,350,000.00000 VND
|500 USD
|12,700,000.00000 VND
|1000 USD
|25,400,000.00000 VND
|2000 USD
|50,800,000.00000 VND
|5000 USD
|127,000,000.00000 VND
|10000 USD
|254,000,000.00000 VND