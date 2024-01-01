Vietnamese dongs to Canadian dollars today

Convert VND to CAD at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = C$0.00005450 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:27
VND to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

CAD
1 VND to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00010.0001
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00010.0001
Change-0.54%-0.20%
1 VND to CAD stats

The performance of VND to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for VND to CAD was -0.54.

The performance of VND to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for VND to CAD was -0.20.

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5070.9241.3191,380.191.38533.65151.935
1 AUD0.66410.6130.875915.8940.91922.33100.824
1 EUR1.0821.63111.4271,493.711.49936.418164.43
1 SGD0.7581.1430.70111,046.711.0525.52115.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Canadian Dollar
1000 VND0.05450 CAD
2000 VND0.10900 CAD
5000 VND0.27251 CAD
10000 VND0.54502 CAD
20000 VND1.09004 CAD
50000 VND2.72511 CAD
100000 VND5.45021 CAD
200000 VND10.90042 CAD
500000 VND27.25105 CAD
1000000 VND54.50210 CAD
2000000 VND109.00420 CAD
5000000 VND272.51050 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
1 CAD18,347.90000 VND
5 CAD91,739.50000 VND
10 CAD183,479.00000 VND
20 CAD366,958.00000 VND
50 CAD917,395.00000 VND
100 CAD1,834,790.00000 VND
250 CAD4,586,975.00000 VND
500 CAD9,173,950.00000 VND
1000 CAD18,347,900.00000 VND
2000 CAD36,695,800.00000 VND
5000 CAD91,739,500.00000 VND
10000 CAD183,479,000.00000 VND