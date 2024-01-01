20,000 Vietnamese dongs to Canadian dollars
Convert VND to CAD at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
VND to CAD conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00005 CAD
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 VND to CAD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0001
|0.0001
|Low
|0.0001
|0.0001
|Average
|0.0001
|0.0001
|Change
|-0.54%
|-0.20%
|View full history
1 VND to CAD stats
The performance of VND to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for VND to CAD was -0.54.
The performance of VND to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for VND to CAD was -0.20.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Canadian dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Canadian Dollar
|1000 VND
|0.05453 CAD
|2000 VND
|0.10907 CAD
|5000 VND
|0.27267 CAD
|10000 VND
|0.54534 CAD
|20000 VND
|1.09068 CAD
|50000 VND
|2.72669 CAD
|100000 VND
|5.45338 CAD
|200000 VND
|10.90676 CAD
|500000 VND
|27.26690 CAD
|1000000 VND
|54.53380 CAD
|2000000 VND
|109.06760 CAD
|5000000 VND
|272.66900 CAD
|Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
|1 CAD
|18,337.20000 VND
|5 CAD
|91,686.00000 VND
|10 CAD
|183,372.00000 VND
|20 CAD
|366,744.00000 VND
|50 CAD
|916,860.00000 VND
|100 CAD
|1,833,720.00000 VND
|250 CAD
|4,584,300.00000 VND
|500 CAD
|9,168,600.00000 VND
|1000 CAD
|18,337,200.00000 VND
|2000 CAD
|36,674,400.00000 VND
|5000 CAD
|91,686,000.00000 VND
|10000 CAD
|183,372,000.00000 VND