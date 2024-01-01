Kyrgystani soms to Omani rials today

Convert KGS to OMR at the real exchange rate

Лв1.000 KGS = ر.ع.0.004541 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:24
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KGS to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

OMR
1 KGS to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00460.0046
Low0.00450.0045
Average0.00460.0045
Change-0.83%0.10%
View full history

1 KGS to OMR stats

The performance of KGS to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0046 and a 30 day low of 0.0045. This means the 30 day average was 0.0046. The change for KGS to OMR was -0.83.

The performance of KGS to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0046 and a 90 day low of 0.0045. This means the 90 day average was 0.0045. The change for KGS to OMR was 0.10.

Track market ratesView KGS to OMR chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7741.3841.510.92884.0793.6730.867
1 GBP1.29211.7881.951.199108.6174.7451.121
1 CAD0.7230.55911.0910.67160.7532.6540.627
1 AUD0.6620.5130.91710.61555.692.4330.574

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani som

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Omani Rial
1 KGS0.00454 OMR
5 KGS0.02270 OMR
10 KGS0.04541 OMR
20 KGS0.09082 OMR
50 KGS0.22704 OMR
100 KGS0.45408 OMR
250 KGS1.13520 OMR
500 KGS2.27039 OMR
1000 KGS4.54078 OMR
2000 KGS9.08156 OMR
5000 KGS22.70390 OMR
10000 KGS45.40780 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Kyrgystani Som
1 OMR220.22600 KGS
5 OMR1,101.13000 KGS
10 OMR2,202.26000 KGS
20 OMR4,404.52000 KGS
50 OMR11,011.30000 KGS
100 OMR22,022.60000 KGS
250 OMR55,056.50000 KGS
500 OMR110,113.00000 KGS
1000 OMR220,226.00000 KGS
2000 OMR440,452.00000 KGS
5000 OMR1,101,130.00000 KGS
10000 OMR2,202,260.00000 KGS