250 Kyrgystani soms to Omani rials

Convert KGS to OMR at the real exchange rate

250 kgs
1.081 omr

1.00000 KGS = 0.00432 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:09
How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Omani Rial
1 KGS0.00432 OMR
5 KGS0.02162 OMR
10 KGS0.04324 OMR
20 KGS0.08648 OMR
50 KGS0.21621 OMR
100 KGS0.43242 OMR
250 KGS1.08105 OMR
500 KGS2.16210 OMR
1000 KGS4.32419 OMR
2000 KGS8.64838 OMR
5000 KGS21.62095 OMR
10000 KGS43.24190 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Kyrgystani Som
1 OMR231.25700 KGS
5 OMR1156.28500 KGS
10 OMR2312.57000 KGS
20 OMR4625.14000 KGS
50 OMR11562.85000 KGS
100 OMR23125.70000 KGS
250 OMR57814.25000 KGS
500 OMR115628.50000 KGS
1000 OMR231257.00000 KGS
2000 OMR462514.00000 KGS
5000 OMR1156285.00000 KGS
10000 OMR2312570.00000 KGS