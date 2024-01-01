Kyrgystani soms to Colombian pesos today

Convert KGS to COP at the real exchange rate

Лв1.000 KGS = $50.90 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:09
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KGS to COP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

COP
1 KGS to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High50.880350.8803
Low49.204446.8203
Average49.799148.9074
Change2.87%7.17%
View full history

1 KGS to COP stats

The performance of KGS to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 50.8803 and a 30 day low of 49.2044. This means the 30 day average was 49.7991. The change for KGS to COP was 2.87.

The performance of KGS to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 50.8803 and a 90 day low of 46.8203. This means the 90 day average was 48.9074. The change for KGS to COP was 7.17.

Track market ratesView KGS to COP chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7741.3841.5090.92884.083.6730.867
1 GBP1.29211.7891.9511.2108.6694.7471.121
1 CAD0.7220.55911.0910.67160.7452.6540.626
1 AUD0.6630.5130.91710.61555.7032.4330.574

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani som

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Colombian Peso
1 KGS50.89790 COP
5 KGS254.48950 COP
10 KGS508.97900 COP
20 KGS1,017.95800 COP
50 KGS2,544.89500 COP
100 KGS5,089.79000 COP
250 KGS12,724.47500 COP
500 KGS25,448.95000 COP
1000 KGS50,897.90000 COP
2000 KGS101,795.80000 COP
5000 KGS254,489.50000 COP
10000 KGS508,979.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Kyrgystani Som
1 COP0.01965 KGS
5 COP0.09824 KGS
10 COP0.19647 KGS
20 COP0.39294 KGS
50 COP0.98236 KGS
100 COP1.96472 KGS
250 COP4.91180 KGS
500 COP9.82360 KGS
1000 COP19.64720 KGS
2000 COP39.29440 KGS
5000 COP98.23600 KGS
10000 COP196.47200 KGS