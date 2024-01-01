Kyrgystani soms to South Korean wons today

Convert KGS to KRW at the real exchange rate

Лв1.000 KGS = ₩16.30 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:17
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KGS to KRW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KRW
1 KGS to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High16.301016.4219
Low15.571415.4913
Average15.894315.8846
Change2.72%0.01%
View full history

1 KGS to KRW stats

The performance of KGS to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16.3010 and a 30 day low of 15.5714. This means the 30 day average was 15.8943. The change for KGS to KRW was 2.72.

The performance of KGS to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16.4219 and a 90 day low of 15.4913. This means the 90 day average was 15.8846. The change for KGS to KRW was 0.01.

Track market ratesView KGS to KRW chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7741.3841.510.92884.0833.6730.867
1 GBP1.29211.7881.951.199108.6394.7461.12
1 CAD0.7230.55911.0910.67160.7512.6540.627
1 AUD0.6620.5130.91710.61555.7012.4330.575

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani som

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / South Korean Won
1 KGS16.30140 KRW
5 KGS81.50700 KRW
10 KGS163.01400 KRW
20 KGS326.02800 KRW
50 KGS815.07000 KRW
100 KGS1,630.14000 KRW
250 KGS4,075.35000 KRW
500 KGS8,150.70000 KRW
1000 KGS16,301.40000 KRW
2000 KGS32,602.80000 KRW
5000 KGS81,507.00000 KRW
10000 KGS163,014.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Kyrgystani Som
1 KRW0.06134 KGS
5 KRW0.30672 KGS
10 KRW0.61345 KGS
20 KRW1.22689 KGS
50 KRW3.06723 KGS
100 KRW6.13445 KGS
250 KRW15.33613 KGS
500 KRW30.67225 KGS
1000 KRW61.34450 KGS
2000 KRW122.68900 KGS
5000 KRW306.72250 KGS
10000 KRW613.44500 KGS
20000 KRW1,226.89000 KGS
30000 KRW1,840.33500 KGS
40000 KRW2,453.78000 KGS
50000 KRW3,067.22500 KGS