Kyrgystani soms to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert KGS to MAD at the real exchange rate

Лв1.000 KGS = د.م.0.1169 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:19
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KGS to MAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MAD
1 KGS to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11690.1179
Low0.11470.1129
Average0.11590.1154
Change1.28%0.62%
View full history

1 KGS to MAD stats

The performance of KGS to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1169 and a 30 day low of 0.1147. This means the 30 day average was 0.1159. The change for KGS to MAD was 1.28.

The performance of KGS to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1179 and a 90 day low of 0.1129. This means the 90 day average was 0.1154. The change for KGS to MAD was 0.62.

Track market ratesView KGS to MAD chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7741.3841.510.92884.0773.6730.867
1 GBP1.29211.7881.9511.199108.6244.7451.12
1 CAD0.7230.55911.0910.67160.7472.6540.627
1 AUD0.6620.5130.91710.61555.6892.4330.574

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani som

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Moroccan Dirham
1 KGS0.11689 MAD
5 KGS0.58445 MAD
10 KGS1.16889 MAD
20 KGS2.33778 MAD
50 KGS5.84445 MAD
100 KGS11.68890 MAD
250 KGS29.22225 MAD
500 KGS58.44450 MAD
1000 KGS116.88900 MAD
2000 KGS233.77800 MAD
5000 KGS584.44500 MAD
10000 KGS1,168.89000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Kyrgystani Som
1 MAD8.55509 KGS
5 MAD42.77545 KGS
10 MAD85.55090 KGS
20 MAD171.10180 KGS
50 MAD427.75450 KGS
100 MAD855.50900 KGS
250 MAD2,138.77250 KGS
500 MAD4,277.54500 KGS
1000 MAD8,555.09000 KGS
2000 MAD17,110.18000 KGS
5000 MAD42,775.45000 KGS
10000 MAD85,550.90000 KGS