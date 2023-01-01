10 Kyrgystani soms to Moroccan dirhams

Convert KGS to MAD at the real exchange rate

10 kgs
1.13 mad

1.00000 KGS = 0.11300 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8624151.0972591.19631.464331.625070.94434518.7314
1 GBP1.1595311.2723105.7451.697951.884331.09521.7197
1 USD0.91140.785978183.11351.334551.481040.8606517.0712
1 INR0.01096540.009456680.012031710.0160570.01781950.01035510.205396

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani soms

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Moroccan Dirham
1 KGS0.11300 MAD
5 KGS0.56499 MAD
10 KGS1.12998 MAD
20 KGS2.25996 MAD
50 KGS5.64990 MAD
100 KGS11.29980 MAD
250 KGS28.24950 MAD
500 KGS56.49900 MAD
1000 KGS112.99800 MAD
2000 KGS225.99600 MAD
5000 KGS564.99000 MAD
10000 KGS1129.98000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Kyrgystani Som
1 MAD8.84971 KGS
5 MAD44.24855 KGS
10 MAD88.49710 KGS
20 MAD176.99420 KGS
50 MAD442.48550 KGS
100 MAD884.97100 KGS
250 MAD2212.42750 KGS
500 MAD4424.85500 KGS
1000 MAD8849.71000 KGS
2000 MAD17699.42000 KGS
5000 MAD44248.55000 KGS
10000 MAD88497.10000 KGS