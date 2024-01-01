Kyrgystani soms to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert KGS to SHP at the real exchange rate

Лв1.000 KGS = £0.009131 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:27
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KGS to SHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SHP
1 KGS to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00910.0093
Low0.00880.0088
Average0.00900.0090
Change2.49%-0.37%
View full history

1 KGS to SHP stats

The performance of KGS to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0091 and a 30 day low of 0.0088. This means the 30 day average was 0.0090. The change for KGS to SHP was 2.49.

The performance of KGS to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0093 and a 90 day low of 0.0088. This means the 90 day average was 0.0090. The change for KGS to SHP was -0.37.

Track market ratesView KGS to SHP chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7741.3841.510.92884.083.6730.867
1 GBP1.29211.7881.951.199108.6194.7451.12
1 CAD0.7230.55911.0910.67160.7542.6540.627
1 AUD0.6620.5130.91710.61555.6992.4330.575

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani som

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Saint Helena Pound
1 KGS0.00913 SHP
5 KGS0.04566 SHP
10 KGS0.09131 SHP
20 KGS0.18262 SHP
50 KGS0.45655 SHP
100 KGS0.91310 SHP
250 KGS2.28276 SHP
500 KGS4.56552 SHP
1000 KGS9.13104 SHP
2000 KGS18.26208 SHP
5000 KGS45.65520 SHP
10000 KGS91.31040 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Kyrgystani Som
1 SHP109.51700 KGS
5 SHP547.58500 KGS
10 SHP1,095.17000 KGS
20 SHP2,190.34000 KGS
50 SHP5,475.85000 KGS
100 SHP10,951.70000 KGS
250 SHP27,379.25000 KGS
500 SHP54,758.50000 KGS
1000 SHP109,517.00000 KGS
2000 SHP219,034.00000 KGS
5000 SHP547,585.00000 KGS
10000 SHP1,095,170.00000 KGS