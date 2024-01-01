Kyrgystani soms to South African rand today

Convert KGS to ZAR at the real exchange rate

Лв1.000 KGS = R0.2102 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:33
KGS to ZAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ZAR
1 KGS to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21020.2186
Low0.20330.2033
Average0.20630.2098
Change1.85%-2.79%
1 KGS to ZAR stats

The performance of KGS to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2102 and a 30 day low of 0.2033. This means the 30 day average was 0.2063. The change for KGS to ZAR was 1.85.

The performance of KGS to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2186 and a 90 day low of 0.2033. This means the 90 day average was 0.2098. The change for KGS to ZAR was -2.79.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / South African Rand
1 KGS0.21022 ZAR
5 KGS1.05108 ZAR
10 KGS2.10216 ZAR
20 KGS4.20432 ZAR
50 KGS10.51080 ZAR
100 KGS21.02160 ZAR
250 KGS52.55400 ZAR
500 KGS105.10800 ZAR
1000 KGS210.21600 ZAR
2000 KGS420.43200 ZAR
5000 KGS1,051.08000 ZAR
10000 KGS2,102.16000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Kyrgystani Som
1 ZAR4.75700 KGS
5 ZAR23.78500 KGS
10 ZAR47.57000 KGS
20 ZAR95.14000 KGS
50 ZAR237.85000 KGS
100 ZAR475.70000 KGS
250 ZAR1,189.25000 KGS
500 ZAR2,378.50000 KGS
1000 ZAR4,757.00000 KGS
2000 ZAR9,514.00000 KGS
5000 ZAR23,785.00000 KGS
10000 ZAR47,570.00000 KGS