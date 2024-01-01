Kyrgystani soms to Egyptian pounds today

Convert KGS to EGP at the real exchange rate

Лв1.000 KGS = E£0.5751 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:11
KGS to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

EGP
1 KGS to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.57870.5827
Low0.56830.5673
Average0.57350.5736
Change-0.61%1.00%
1 KGS to EGP stats

The performance of KGS to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5787 and a 30 day low of 0.5683. This means the 30 day average was 0.5735. The change for KGS to EGP was -0.61.

The performance of KGS to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5827 and a 90 day low of 0.5673. This means the 90 day average was 0.5736. The change for KGS to EGP was 1.00.

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Egyptian pounds

  1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  3

    That's it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to EGP rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Egyptian Pound
1 KGS0.57510 EGP
5 KGS2.87552 EGP
10 KGS5.75104 EGP
20 KGS11.50208 EGP
50 KGS28.75520 EGP
100 KGS57.51040 EGP
250 KGS143.77600 EGP
500 KGS287.55200 EGP
1000 KGS575.10400 EGP
2000 KGS1150.20800 EGP
5000 KGS2875.52000 EGP
10000 KGS5751.04000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Kyrgystani Som
1 EGP1.73882 KGS
5 EGP8.69410 KGS
10 EGP17.38820 KGS
20 EGP34.77640 KGS
50 EGP86.94100 KGS
100 EGP173.88200 KGS
250 EGP434.70500 KGS
500 EGP869.41000 KGS
1000 EGP1738.82000 KGS
2000 EGP3477.64000 KGS
5000 EGP8694.10000 KGS
10000 EGP17388.20000 KGS