10 Egyptian pounds to Kyrgystani soms

Convert EGP to KGS at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = Лв1.752 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:23
EGP to KGS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KGS
1 EGP to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.75951.7627
Low1.72811.7162
Average1.74431.7437
Change1.44%-0.18%
1 EGP to KGS stats

The performance of EGP to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7595 and a 30 day low of 1.7281. This means the 30 day average was 1.7443. The change for EGP to KGS was 1.44.

The performance of EGP to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7627 and a 90 day low of 1.7162. This means the 90 day average was 1.7437. The change for EGP to KGS was -0.18.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Kyrgystani Som
1 EGP1.75226 KGS
5 EGP8.76130 KGS
10 EGP17.52260 KGS
20 EGP35.04520 KGS
50 EGP87.61300 KGS
100 EGP175.22600 KGS
250 EGP438.06500 KGS
500 EGP876.13000 KGS
1000 EGP1,752.26000 KGS
2000 EGP3,504.52000 KGS
5000 EGP8,761.30000 KGS
10000 EGP17,522.60000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Egyptian Pound
1 KGS0.57069 EGP
5 KGS2.85346 EGP
10 KGS5.70692 EGP
20 KGS11.41384 EGP
50 KGS28.53460 EGP
100 KGS57.06920 EGP
250 KGS142.67300 EGP
500 KGS285.34600 EGP
1000 KGS570.69200 EGP
2000 KGS1,141.38400 EGP
5000 KGS2,853.46000 EGP
10000 KGS5,706.92000 EGP