Kyrgystani soms to Saudi riyals today

Convert KGS to SAR at the real exchange rate

Лв1.000 KGS = SR0.04430 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:26
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KGS to SAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SAR
1 KGS to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04460.0446
Low0.04390.0438
Average0.04440.0443
Change-0.72%0.21%
View full history

1 KGS to SAR stats

The performance of KGS to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0446 and a 30 day low of 0.0439. This means the 30 day average was 0.0444. The change for KGS to SAR was -0.72.

The performance of KGS to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0446 and a 90 day low of 0.0438. This means the 90 day average was 0.0443. The change for KGS to SAR was 0.21.

Track market ratesView KGS to SAR chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7741.3841.510.92884.0783.6730.867
1 GBP1.29211.7881.951.199108.6164.7451.121
1 CAD0.7230.55911.0910.67160.7522.6540.627
1 AUD0.6620.5130.91710.61555.6932.4330.575

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani som

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Saudi Riyal
1 KGS0.04430 SAR
5 KGS0.22149 SAR
10 KGS0.44297 SAR
20 KGS0.88595 SAR
50 KGS2.21487 SAR
100 KGS4.42973 SAR
250 KGS11.07433 SAR
500 KGS22.14865 SAR
1000 KGS44.29730 SAR
2000 KGS88.59460 SAR
5000 KGS221.48650 SAR
10000 KGS442.97300 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Kyrgystani Som
1 SAR22.57480 KGS
5 SAR112.87400 KGS
10 SAR225.74800 KGS
20 SAR451.49600 KGS
50 SAR1,128.74000 KGS
100 SAR2,257.48000 KGS
250 SAR5,643.70000 KGS
500 SAR11,287.40000 KGS
1000 SAR22,574.80000 KGS
2000 SAR45,149.60000 KGS
5000 SAR112,874.00000 KGS
10000 SAR225,748.00000 KGS