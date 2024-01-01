Convert KGS to SAR at the real exchange rate

Kyrgystani soms to Saudi riyals today

1,000 kgs
43.40 sar

Лв1.000 KGS = SR0.04340 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
1 KGS to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04340.0434
Low0.04270.0420
Average0.04300.0425
Change1.51%3.43%
1 KGS to SAR stats

The performance of KGS to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0434 and a 30 day low of 0.0427. This means the 30 day average was 0.0430. The change for KGS to SAR was 1.51.

The performance of KGS to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0434 and a 90 day low of 0.0420. This means the 90 day average was 0.0425. The change for KGS to SAR was 3.43.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7911.3681.4990.93383.3623.6730.899
1 GBP1.26511.731.8961.18105.4114.6451.136
1 CAD0.7310.57811.0960.68260.9412.6850.657
1 AUD0.6670.5270.91210.62355.6022.450.599

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Saudi Riyal
1 KGS0,04340 SAR
5 KGS0,21699 SAR
10 KGS0,43398 SAR
20 KGS0,86796 SAR
50 KGS2,16990 SAR
100 KGS4,33979 SAR
250 KGS10,84948 SAR
500 KGS21,69895 SAR
1000 KGS43,39790 SAR
2000 KGS86,79580 SAR
5000 KGS216,98950 SAR
10000 KGS433,97900 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Kyrgystani Som
1 SAR23,04260 KGS
5 SAR115,21300 KGS
10 SAR230,42600 KGS
20 SAR460,85200 KGS
50 SAR1.152,13000 KGS
100 SAR2.304,26000 KGS
250 SAR5.760,65000 KGS
500 SAR11.521,30000 KGS
1000 SAR23.042,60000 KGS
2000 SAR46.085,20000 KGS
5000 SAR115.213,00000 KGS
10000 SAR230.426,00000 KGS