Kyrgystani soms to Trinidad and Tobago dollars today

Convert KGS to TTD at the real exchange rate

Лв1.000 KGS = TT$0.07999 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:30
KGS to TTD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TTD
1 KGS to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08070.0807
Low0.07900.0789
Average0.08000.0798
Change-0.79%0.44%
1 KGS to TTD stats

The performance of KGS to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0807 and a 30 day low of 0.0790. This means the 30 day average was 0.0800. The change for KGS to TTD was -0.79.

The performance of KGS to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0807 and a 90 day low of 0.0789. This means the 90 day average was 0.0798. The change for KGS to TTD was 0.44.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 KGS0.07999 TTD
5 KGS0.39995 TTD
10 KGS0.79990 TTD
20 KGS1.59980 TTD
50 KGS3.99950 TTD
100 KGS7.99900 TTD
250 KGS19.99750 TTD
500 KGS39.99500 TTD
1000 KGS79.99000 TTD
2000 KGS159.98000 TTD
5000 KGS399.95000 TTD
10000 KGS799.90000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Kyrgystani Som
1 TTD12.50160 KGS
5 TTD62.50800 KGS
10 TTD125.01600 KGS
20 TTD250.03200 KGS
50 TTD625.08000 KGS
100 TTD1,250.16000 KGS
250 TTD3,125.40000 KGS
500 TTD6,250.80000 KGS
1000 TTD12,501.60000 KGS
2000 TTD25,003.20000 KGS
5000 TTD62,508.00000 KGS
10000 TTD125,016.00000 KGS